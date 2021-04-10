Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Meridian by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Meridian by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

