Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

