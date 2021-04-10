Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.56.

BIDU stock opened at $219.67 on Tuesday. Baidu has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

