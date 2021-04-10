Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61.

