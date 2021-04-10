Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $617.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.31. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

