Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Hold

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

NVCN opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

