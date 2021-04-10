Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Hold

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Gaia stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.89 million, a PE ratio of -75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gaia by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

