Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emerson is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, the company’s robust backlog level is likely to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, it is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. In addition, it is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. Notably, the company intends to repurchase $0.5-$1 billion of shares in fiscal 2021. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, going forward, the company expects the overall demand environment to remain challenging, and anticipates witnessing weakness in a few automation end markets. Further, high debt levels can increase Emerson’s financial obligations. Foreign-exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

