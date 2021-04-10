Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Hold

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DASTY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of DASTY opened at $227.40 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $140.27 and a 1 year high of $232.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

