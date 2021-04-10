Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Avista stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Avista by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Avista by 183.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.