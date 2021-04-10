Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AKU stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akumin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

