Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

TNDM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.99. 676,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

