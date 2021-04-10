Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. PDC Energy posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.