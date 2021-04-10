Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 million, a PE ratio of -75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

