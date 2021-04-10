Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.