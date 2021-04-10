Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $4,904,705. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $61,911,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $5,794,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $5,187,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

