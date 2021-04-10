Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

