Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. Pan American Silver reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 1,721,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,729. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

