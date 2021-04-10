Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

OSUR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 645,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,768. The firm has a market cap of $749.68 million, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

