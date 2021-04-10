Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 in the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.