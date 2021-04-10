Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.65. 1,506,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

