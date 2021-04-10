Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

GDEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 113,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

