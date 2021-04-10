Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $929.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.70 million and the lowest is $909.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $874.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,692. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

