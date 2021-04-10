Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $174.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.90 million and the highest is $181.10 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $144.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $685.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.80 million to $716.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $696.53 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

UCBI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 217,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in United Community Banks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

