Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $176,100 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $968.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.