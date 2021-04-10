Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 250,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.