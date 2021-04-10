Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.29. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

PBCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 2,434,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,269. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.