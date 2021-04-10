Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

PBCT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 811,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

