Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

INTZ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $478.07 million, a P/E ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

