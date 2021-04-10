Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,703. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

