Zacks: Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce sales of $16.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $74.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.22 million to $78.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $101.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 58,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,661. Airgain has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $223.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Airgain by 196.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airgain by 65.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

