Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 581,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

