Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $18.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the lowest is $18.01 million. ReneSola reported sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $99.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $151.49 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $181.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. 1,211,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $720.17 million, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

