Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Yunji worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Yunji stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Yunji Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

