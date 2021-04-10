Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

