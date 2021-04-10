Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,149,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

