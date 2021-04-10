WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WW. B. Riley boosted their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

