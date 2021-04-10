Wing (WING) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.46 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Wing has a market cap of $104.39 million and $30.46 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $69.96 or 0.00115795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00295036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00751331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,933.51 or 0.99193769 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00712734 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,617,106 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,106 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

