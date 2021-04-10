Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

