Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 3,670 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on NVCR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
