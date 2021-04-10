Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 3,670 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 22.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $43,261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $5,403,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVCR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.