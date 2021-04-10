WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper Sells 1,932 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WEX stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.15. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,549,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 32.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

