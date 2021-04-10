West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $9.20 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$101.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$103.63. The firm has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

