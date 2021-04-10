West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will earn $9.20 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
