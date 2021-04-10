Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.15. 314,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.65.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

