Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 632 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $67.89.

