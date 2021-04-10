Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 281,474 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Zynex worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zynex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 26.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $545.48 million, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

