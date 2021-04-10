Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.