Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

