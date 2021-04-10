Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Village Super Market worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 80.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLGEA stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $356.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $522.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,049.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $192,190. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

