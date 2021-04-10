Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 12,214 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blucora were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blucora by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

