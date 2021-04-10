Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $320.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.31.

NYSE:APD opened at $284.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

